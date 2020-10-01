New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate a naturopathy hospital at a tribal hamlet in Maharashtra on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday.

The project will serve as a naturopathy and yoga treatment centre for the tribal community at Gohe Budruk in Pune and also as a training centre for the tribal youth who wish to incorporate the skills of naturopathy and yoga in their health practices, the AYUSH ministry said in a statement.

The unit will also study tribal health practices and develop a repository of the same, it said.

“Minister of State (independent charge) Shripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate a naturopathy hospital at tribal hamlet Gohe Budruk in Maharashtra's Pune on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti via video conferencing,” the ministry said.

K C Padavi, Minister of Tribal Development, Maharashtra will also join the event.

“The health facility is the result of a memorandum of agreement signed between Director, National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) and the Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Ghodegaon, Pune under which handing over of the premise of Tribal School (Ashram) for setting up the yoga and naturopathy hospital was envisaged.

"The project has the special mandate of using naturopathy and yoga treatment for the patients of the tribal community of the area for managing immune deficiency disorders," the ministry said.

The naturopathy and yoga hospital-cum training center is expected to serve as a model unit for rest of the country.

The Gohe Budruk Naturopathy Hospital has the capacity to handle out-patients and in-patients with an accommodation capacity of 20 beds which includes separate wards for men and women, well furnished yoga hall, diet centre and an array of natural therapies, the ministry said.

The unit will concentrate mainly on nutritional needs of the local people through the locally available resources and provide a self sustainable healthcare model using natural therapeutics.

Besides serving as a healthcare centre, it will also provide training to young tribal men and women to deliver simple naturopathy treatments which will benefit the entire community in the long run, the statement said.

It may further empower them as self employed as well as in getting employment both in nature cure and yoga centers and in wellness and spa industry, where there is a growing demand for workforce, it added.

