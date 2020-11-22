New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): To lay to rest the apprehensions arising out incorrect interpretations of the notification issued by Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) on November 20 regarding streamlining the provisions of the regulations concerning Post Graduate Ayurveda Education, Ministry of AYUSH on Sunday issued clarifications answering the questions that have been raised in the matter.

The Ministry in its clarification said that the said notification relates to the 'Shalya and Shalakya streams of Post Graduate Education in Ayurveda.'

Also Read | G20 Summit 2020: PM Narendra Modi Bats for International Solar Alliance, Says It Will Contribute to Reducing Carbon Footprint.

"The notification specifies (in clearer terms than the earlier notification on the subject) a total of 58 surgical procedures that PG scholars of these streams (cumulatively) need to be practically trained so as to enable them to independently perform the said activities after completion of their PG Degree. The notification is to specific to these specified surgical procedures and does not allow Shalya and Shalakya Post Graduates to take up any other types of surgery," it stated.

"Since the beginning, Shalya and Shalakya are independent Departments in Ayurveda colleges, performing such surgical procedures. While the notification of 2016 stipulated that the students shall undergo training of investigative procedures, techniques, and surgical performance of procedures and management in the respective specialty, the details of these techniques, procedures, and surgical performance were laid down in the syllabus of the respective PG courses issued by CCIM, and not the regulation per se. The present clarification was issued in the over-all public interest by CCIM by bringing the said details into the regulation. Hence this does not signify any policy shift," the Ministry started.

Also Read | AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Launches Delhi Govt’s Free Large-Scale RT-PCR Testing Van.

On the issue of the controversy around the use of modern terminology in the said notification, the Ministry said it has not received any comments or objections about the use of modern terminology in the said notification and hence not aware of any such controversy.

It also clarified that all scientific advances including standardized terminologies are inheritance of the entire mankind, and no individual or group has a monopoly over the modern terminologies.

"The modern terminologies in the field of medicine, are not modern from a temporal perspective, but are derived substantially from ancient languages like Greek, Latin, and even Sanskrit, and later languages like Arabic. The evolution of terminologies is a dynamic and inclusive process. Modern medical terms and terminology facilitate effective communication and correspondence not just among physicians, but also to other stakeholders including the public. In the instant notification, modern terms are adopted as per the requirement to ensure that the same is understood widely in the medical profession, in the stake-holding disciplines like the medico-legal, health IT, among others, as well as by the members of the public," the Ministry added.

The Ministry said that the use of modern terminology in the said notification does not amount to "mixing" of Ayurveda with Conventional (Modern) Medicine, and the purpose of all modern scientific terminology was to facilitate effective communication and correspondence among the different stakeholders.

"The stake-holders of the instant notification include not just the Ayurveda practitioners but also professionals of other stake-holding disciplines like the medico-legal, health IT, insurance, among others, as well as the members of the public. Hence the use of modern terminology was required. The question of "mixing" of Ayurveda with Conventional (Modern) Medicine does not arise here as CCIM is deeply committed to maintaining the authenticity of Indian systems of medicine, and is against any such "mixing"," the ministry added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)