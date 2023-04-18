Panaji (Goa) [India], April 18 (ANI): The second day of the second Health Working Group meeting under the G20 India Presidency saw an important brainstorming session on a citizen-centric health delivery ecosystem for universal health coverage leveraging digital health and innovation.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush in his inaugural address at the side event emphasized an integrative holistic healthcare model of service delivery through a comprehensive IT backbone for Traditional Medicine 'Ayush Grid' and by ensuring the benchmarking of Artificial intelligence (AI) in Traditional Medicine with the guidance and support of UN bodies.

Also Read | Indian Students Restricted From Five Australian Universities Over Fake Visas, Say Reports.

In his inaugural address, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, of the Ministry of Ayush said, "There is a need to advocate the use of digital tools for not only the efficiency and outcome of the healthcare system but also to maintain the medical records, exchange information and extrapolate the effectiveness of various modalities of healthcare including; but not limited to pharmaco-therapeutic interventions, traditional medicine based approaches and other innovations."

"The upcoming WHO - Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India has one of the mandates to work on data analytics and technology in Traditional medicine. This will suffice the infusion of data and technology in TM in the coming future," he said.

Also Read | Golden Temple Sewadar Denies Entry to Woman With Tricolour Painted on Cheek; Complaint Filed After Video Goes Viral.

The secretary also participated in the panel discussion on creation of a Digital Health Ecosystem: Moving towards harmonised & efficient health-data governance frameworks.

He spoke about the crucial aspect of digital health which is ever increasing and ubiquitous use of artificial intelligence in health care including traditional medicine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)