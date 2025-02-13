India News | Ayushman Bharat, Monsoon Preparedness Gets Top Priority in Delhi Govt's 100-day Action Plan

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Delhi Government's Chief Secretary Dharmendra has instructed senior officers to prepare a 100-day action plan for their respective departments, aligning with the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra-2025 vision of the new government.

This comes after the new BJP-led Delhi government has set a vision with the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra-2025.

The plan prioritises targets to be achieved within 15 days, every month, and by the 100-day mark. Departments must submit their plans to the General Administration Department (GAD) by February 13, 2025.

According to the Minutes of the meeting, "The Action Plan should focus on targets to be completed within 15 days, months and 100 days. The Department should submit the Action Plan to GAD by February 13 positively. If any project/scheme needs to be placed before the Council of Ministers, the Department should start preparing the Draft Cabinet Note."

The Health Department has been given the direction to prepare a Cabinet Note for the implementation of the "Ayushman Bharat Yojana" Scheme.

This has also been directed that all those schemes/programmes of the Central Govt. which have not yet been implemented in Delhi, may be taken up for implementation in Delhi. The Departments may take urgent action on these schemes/ programmes for taking requisite approval of the Competent Authority.

CS has also directed for desilting and cleaning of drains for handling the rains in the coming Monsoon Season and take all necessary steps to prevent water logging and flood situation.

All Departments had been directed to keep a PowerPoint presentation ready about their department/organisation with its organizational structure; roles & responsibilities; targets; challenges; etc. and submit the same to GAD by February 13. Thereafter, the GAD shall prepare a consolidated presentation for the perusal of the new Government.

The BJP government has been in power in Delhi after winning the recent assembly elections.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, marking its return to power in Delhi after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

The party secured a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly election results which was declared on February 8.

The party is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate to lead the Delhi assembly, as the party emerged victorious in the national capital. The last BJP government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998. (ANI)

