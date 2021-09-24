Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off a cycle rally of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Jammu to Rajghat in New Delhi.

Apart from the rally that began from Jammu, three other rallies of CRPF from Jorhat, Sabarmati, and Kanyakumari, that were flagged-off in the last few days. All the four cycle rallies, which will transverse from several states, will culminate at Raj Ghat on October 2.

Also Read | Nokia G50 Smartphone With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The rally will cover 70-80 km a day while also visiting historically significant places related to the freedom struggle en route, cherishing the great sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and apprising people about the historic celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration is an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.

Also Read | Itel A26 Affordable Phone With 5.7-inch HD+ Display Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Other Details.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Sinha said, "By overcoming difficulties in Jammu and Kashmir, the people here have witnessed a new dawn of development."

He also lauded the security forces at the event.

CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "It is a great initiative to connect people with the history of India's freedom struggle. We will cross various monuments including Jallianwala Bagh. The rallies will culminate at Raj Ghat on October 2 and a floral tribute will be paid to Mahatma Gandhi to mark his birth anniversary."

CRPF Assistant Commandant Varun Vaid, a participant in the cycle rally, reiterated that the aim of the rally is to cherish the sacrifice of the freedom fighters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)