Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Maharashtra police has organised a cycle rally from Mumbai to national capital Delhi as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a series of celebrations across the country to mark 75 years of Independence.

The cycle rally will begin from the state police headquarters in Colaba at 7:30 am on Tuesday and will be flagged off by Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, an official said.

"The 1,557-kilometre rally is spread over 12 days and will pass through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh before concluding in Delhi on August 13. The rally team will be present for flag hoisting at Delhi's Red Fort on Independence Day," he said.

The rally participants are Prashant Bachchav, Additional Superintendent of Police of Dhule, Dhananjay Yerule, Additional Deputy Commissioner, SID, Mumbai, Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Patil of Gadchiroli, Assistant Sub Inspector Dilip Khonde of Dhule, retired ASI Anil Jadhav of Dhule, head constable Jitendra Pardeshi, Prakash Mali, Dhule, Shivaji Hable and Manoj Bhandari, he informed.

