Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government has given top priority to honour the families of fallen soldiers from the state as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The chief minister honoured Param Vir Chakra winner Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey's father Gopi Chand Pandey, Kirti Chakra awardee Major Ashok Kumar Singh, Vir Chakra awardee Colonel Vimal Kishandas Baijal among others at an event organised here, a statement said.

"Our jawans always think about the country. With the spirit of nation first, whenever they have been required to make the supreme sacrifice, the jawans have never hesitated," Adityanath said at the event.

"This new India is a symbol of new faith in the world and the country's brave soldiers are ready to keep its security, sovereignty, unity and integrity safe and intact," he added.

On the global front, Indian soldiers work to provide relief by displaying their valour for establishing peace and security, he said.

"During calamities, our jawans through their constructive work strengthen the confidence of the countrymen," he added.

The chief minister said as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the state government has given top priority to honour the families of martyrs in programmes organised at several districts.

With the formation of our government in 2017, we announced that that the kin of soldiers making supreme sacrifice while protecting the country's borders or maintaining internal security be provided Rs 50 lakh as assistance, Adityanath said.

An arrangement has also been made to provide government job to a member of the martyr's family, and construct a memorial and name a road after the fallen soldier, the chief minister added.

