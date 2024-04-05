Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police have arrested four people for allegedly helping to assaliants who are still at large after the murder of Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh in Nanakmatta in Udhampur district, police said on Thursday.

More than a dozen cases are registered against the accused in various states, they added.

Also Read | Cross-Gender Massages in Spa and Massage Centres Continue to Run in Delhi as High Court Rejects Petition Seeking Ban on Them.

Along with this, Police have increased the reward amount for the two absconding accused (shooters) wanted in connection with the murder of Baba Tarsem Singh from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 each.

Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead on March 28 by two bike-borne assailants. Earlier an FIR was lodged in Nanakmatta Police Station against former IAS officer Harbansh Singh Chugh and two others, Pritam Singh and Baba Anoop Singh for the alleged murder.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Attends Election Operation Committee Meeting in Gorakhpur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 5, 2024.

A sevadar of the Kar Seva, Jasbir Singh, had alleged that Harbansh Singh Chugh and two others had conspired to kill the Kar Seva Pramukh. He also stated that, apart from these three, other people are also involved in the murder conspiracy.

According to Jasbir Singh, former IAS officer Harbansh Singh Chugh, Pritam Singh, and Baba Anoop Singh conspired to murder Baba Tarsem Singh, to prevent them from misappropriating the property of Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand police had said that they were investigating the case very closely and were conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in search of the accused.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar had said that they had received information regarding two masked assailants who entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima but later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to the hospital in Khatima after being shot and was declared dead by doctors. Police officials have also contacted central agencies to share useful input, and a massive search operation is underway to nab the culprits. The state police are confident of solving the murder. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)