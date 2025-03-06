Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], March 6 (ANI): In a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police, an active terrorist linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and an ISI module, Lajar Masih, was arrested in Kaushambi, UP.

The operation, coordinated between the two states, led to the apprehension of Lajar Masih, a resident of Amritsar, who had been on the run since 2024.

SP Investigation, Batala, Gurpartap Singh Sahota, provided details of the operation, stating, "Taking a strict stand against crime, UP Police and Punjab Police made a joint effort and undertook a coordinated operation. In this, an operative of Babbar Khalsa International and ISI module, Lajar Masih has been arrested from UP, Kaushambi. He is a resident of Amritsar. Pakistan-based ISI module's Harvinder Rinda, German-based module's Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, and Happy Passia, an operative of US-based BKI were his handlers."

AS per the Sahota, "Lajar Masih was wanted in a case of shooting at a medical shop. One person was injured in the incident. Dera Baba Nanak Police stationed in UP since several days. We had information that he was living under a new identity. He already had 3 FIRs against him. He escaped from judicial custody in 2024 and was on the run since then."

Sahota added, "Our Police, along with UP Police arrested him today. 3 hand grenades, 2 detonators, one foreign-based pistol, 13 live cartridges were recovered. He was living there under a new identity. His Aadhaar Card and some cash has also been recovered. We will formally arrest him there and Batala Police will bring him to Punjab."

Meanwhile, Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said that the apprehended Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Lajar Masih is a key associate of Germany-based BKI operative Swaran Singh and was in direct contact with Pakistan's ISI.

According to the UP Police, the arrest operation was carried out in Kokhraj police station area of district Kaushambi. The Police said that the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the German-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan based ISI operatives.

UP STF said it had succeeded in recovering 3 active hand grenades, 2 active detonators, 1 foreign-made pistol Norinco M-54 Tokarev (U.S.S.R.) 7.62 mm, 13 cartridges 7.62x25 mm of foreign make, White coloured explosive powder, Aadhar card with Gaziabad address, one mobile phone without SIM card from the terrorist. This terrorist had escaped from judicial custody in Punjab on 24/9/24

The apprehended terrorist has been kept at Kokhraj police station in Kaushambi distrcit of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

