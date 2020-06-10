India News | Babri Accused May Record Statements Through Video Conference

Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) A special court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case on Wednesday indicated that it may record the statements of the remaining accused through video conferencing.

The CBI court is recording the statements of the 32 accused under section 313 of the CrPC, a stage in the trial which follows the completion of examination of witnesses by the prosecution.

Also Read | Ashfaz Abdul Khader- a Delight Art Creator Through Food and Designs.

Some of them have already appeared in person before the court.

But the statements of others including former deputy prime minister L K Advani and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh are yet to be recorded.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Discusses Coronavirus Situation in Delhi With Amit Shah, Tweets 'Home Minister Assured Cooperation'.

Video conferencing would also save BJP veterans Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti from appearing in the Lucknow court in person.

Special judge S K Yadav directed their counsel to furnish their addresses so that arrangements for video conferencing could be made.

On Wednesday, the court recorded the statement of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

It has sought the presence of accused Lallu Singh, Kamlesh Tiwari, Santosh Dubey and Ram Chandra Khatri on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the special court had said that Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti should be prepared to appear in person whenever summoned to record their statements.

However, as video conferencing facilities are being arranged in the court, the remaining accused may now not need to appear before it in person.

The three leaders were earlier exempted from personal appearance in court “till further orders”.

The court has been conducting day to day proceedings in order to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)