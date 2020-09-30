New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): As the Special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday announced its judgment acquitting all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case while observing that the demolition was not pre-planned, those accused earlier in the case, political parties, Chief Ministers and Union Ministers gave mixed reactions.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) welcomed the judgment, Congress, AIMIM, and CPI-M said they are not happy with the judgment. The persons accused in the case earlier said they were satisfied with the court's decision.

Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi (one of the 32 persons accused earlier) said the decision of the Special CBI Court proved that no conspiracy was hatched for the December 6 incident in Ayodhya.

"It is a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our programme and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy. Everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction," he said.

Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani hailed the verdict by the special CBI court which acquitted him in the Babri Masjid demolition case along with 31 others.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the judgment by the special court in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The judgment vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement," the senior leader said.

Sadhvi Ritambhara, one of the accused in the case said, "We have tolerated false accusations for such a long time. It is a fact that the path to truth is never easy. Lies have no foundation. Justice has been done."

Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states also hailed the judgement.

"All the accused in #BabriDemolitionCase have been acquitted. Truth always wins," said Pramod Sawant, Goa Chief Minister in a tweet.

"Satyameva Jayate!. The decision of the special court of CBI is welcomed. Worshipped saints, VHP officials, social workers were reprimanded in false cases by the then Congress government, suffering from political bias. They should apologize to the public for this conspiracy," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

"It is the victory of truth. Then Congress government levelled false acquisition against saints and our leaders. The decision of the special court is welcomed," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a statement Suresh (Bhayyaji) Joshi, Sarkaryavah, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh welcomed the decision of acquittal of all the accused in the case related to the "destruction of disputed structure" by CBI special court.

"After this decision, all sections of the society should come together with mutual trust and harmony to face the challenges of the nation successfully and steer the nation of the path of progress," he added.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar said that the decision to acquit all accused is "a vindication of truth and justice."

"Today's judgment in the criminal case relating to the disputed structure in Ayodhya is a vindication of truth and justice. Sadly, it has taken 28 years for the courts to deliver justice. This judgment now hopefully draws the final curtains on an issue that had been agitating the Hindu psyche for some 472 years," said Kumar.

Shiv Sen leader Sanjay Raut said, "I and my party Shiv Sena welcome the judgment and congratulate Advani ji, Murli Manohar ji, Uma Bharti ji and the people who have been acquitted in the case."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the decision of the CBI court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition Case runs "counter to the Supreme Court judgment and to the Constitutional spirit"

"The SC had held in a 5-judge bench that the destruction of the mosque was illegal. Every Indian who has innate faith in the Constitution and also in the spirit of communal amity and brotherhood expects and urges the Central and State governments to file an appeal against the decision of the special court as founded in error," he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the judgement as "sad day in the history of Indian judiciary."

"Now, the court says there was no conspiracy. Please enlighten me, how many days or months of preparations are required to disqualify an action from being spontaneous?," he said.

"This is an issue of justice. This is an issue of ensuring that people who are responsible for Babri Masjid demolition should have been convicted. But they have been politically rewarded in the past by becoming Home Minister and HRD minister. BJP is in power because of this issue," he added.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that the verdict of the Special CBI Court at Lucknow acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case amounts to a "travesty of justice".

"The acquittals amount to a travesty of justice. It took 28 long years for this verdict but not justice to be delivered. All the top leaders of the BJP-VHP-RSS who were present at the scene guiding the criminal act have been found to be innocent of the charge of conspiracy to demolish the mosque," the CPI(M) politburo said in a statement.

There were 49 persons who were accused earlier in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Therefore, the court pronounced its judgement on the remaining 32 accused.

Earlier today, 26 of the 32 persons accused earlier had arrived on the court premises to hear the court's verdict.Six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. (ANI)

