Lucknow, Jun 22 (PTI) A special court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case on Monday recorded the statement of the 14th of the 32 accused of pulling down the mosque in Ayodhya in 1992.

The statements are being recorded by the special court here under section313 of the CrPC, a stage in the trial that follows the examination of prosecution witnesses.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,128 Fresh COVID-19 Cases: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

On Monday, it recorded the statement of Dharmendra Singh Gurjar.

Another accused, Dharmadas, also appeared before it but his statement could not be recorded due to lack of time. The court will continue its proceedings on Tuesday as well.

Also Read | Employees Laid-Off, Opting For VRS Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Have to Pay Income Tax on Allowances Received.

Special judge S K Yadav directed his office to send a letter to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to make arrangements at the homes of the nine accused who wish to record their statements through video conferencing.

The nine include former deputy prime minister L K Advani, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh and former union minister M M Joshi.

The order on video conferencing was issued on Saturday, but could not be delivered on Sunday.

According to the original schedule, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who heads the trust charged with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was to appear before the court on Tuesday through video conferencing.

The special court has been conducting day to day proceedings in order to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)