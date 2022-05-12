TMC leader Babul Supriyo took oath as MLA from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency. (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 (ANI): Former BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday was sworn in as an MLA of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

He had won the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll recently as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate.

He was administered oath by Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee.

The TMC candidate Babul Supriyo won the bypoll, securing 51,199 votes while CPI (M) candidate Saira Shah Halim came second with 30,971 votes. The BJP's Keya Ghosh came the distant third with 13,220 votes.

The TMC secured 49.69 per cent vote share while the CPI (M) got 30.06 per cent votes. The BJP's vote share remained just 12.83 per cent.

The by-election to the Ballygunge Assembly seat was held on April 12, and the result was declared on April 16.

Notably, Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the ruling party at the Centre last year. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after he had resigned. (ANI)

