Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 13 (ANI): Terming Jharkhand Land Mutation Bill as against the interests of the state, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has said that by getting it passed from Cabinet, state government has betrayed the people.

He said the government is bringing this bill for land mafias. He also expressed apprehension that that government will try to make this an act in monsoon session of Legislative Assembly.

The former Chief Minister said the state government instead of working for people is busy appeasing land mafia. He said poor will lose their land if the bill gets passed and demanded government to withdraw this bill. (ANI)

