New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A woman delivered a baby boy inside IndiGo's Delhi-Bengaluru flight on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

In response to a query from PTI, IndiGo said: "We confirm that a baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 from Delhi to Bengaluru. There are no further details available."

"A baby boy was born enroute on the Delhi-Bengaluru 6E 122 flight that landed at the Bengaluru airport around 7.30 PM today," an aviation industry source told PTI.

