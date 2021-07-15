Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Punjab police officer Harjit Singh, whose hand was chopped off in a brutal attack and then reattached by PGIMER doctors last year, o Thursday said that he was back to his normal self.

Singh, who was later promoted to Sub-Inspector rank from ASI, was present here on the occasion of 'Replantation Helpline', launched by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

“There are no words to thank PGIMER team for what they have done and I feel deeply indebted to them. It is because of the PGIMER team that I am back to my normal self, gaining full function of my amputated part.”

Singh's hand was chopped off with a sword by a group of people at a vegetable market in Patiala district in April last year.

He was attacked after the accused were asked to produce curfew passes outside the market.

His hand was reattached after a long and complicated surgery at PGIMER.

Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, who joined the event virtually, expressed his gratitude to the department of Plastic Surgery for successfully replanting Singh's chopped hand last year.

“One of the key enablers in case of successful replantation of the chopped hand of Harjit Singh was the timely reporting at PGIMER. In view of the same, my department will extend all the support for speedy transportation of amputated body parts,” he said.

PGIMER Director Jagat Ram said: “The basic intent of Replantation Helpline is to help streamline the flow of patients with such injuries so that the part can be stored properly and the patient can be provided the care at the earliest without losing precious time.”

R K Sharma, Head, Department of Plastic Surgery said the department has also been in the forefront of replantation services and have successfully replanted amputated hands, forearms, thumbs, fingers, scalp, penis-scrotum etc in the last 30 years.

He said the department of Plastic Surgery, which was established at PGI in 1966, has been at the forefront of providing quality care to the people and has been actively managing the correction of congenital and acquired deformities and defects.

The burns unit of the department treats about 300 to 400 patients every year.

The department also manages the trauma to the limbs and maxillofacial region, neuro-vascular injuries, maxillofacial trauma, and major skin losses, he stated.

