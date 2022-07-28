Phagwara (Punjab), Jul 28 (PTI) The badly mauled body of a two-day-old girl was found from the bushes along a road here, with police suspecting it to be a case of female infanticide or birth out of wedlock.

Police said stray dogs had eaten away several parts of the body.

Also Read | Snake in Trivandrum-Nizamuddin Express Train Creates Panic Among Passengers.

The City Police has registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person, they said.

Also Read | Mother Being Natural Guardian of Child Has Right to Decide Surname After Father’s Demise, Says Supreme Court.

Police said they suspect it either to be a case of delivery by an unwed mother or of female infanticide.

The body was found along a road in Mohalla Regency Town Wednesday evening.

The girl's both legs, her right hand and the right side of her face were eaten by stray dogs when the body was found, the said.

She appeared just two-day-old, they added.

A mohalla resident saw the body being dragged by dogs near Gate No 2 of the locality and informed the police, they said.

The body was sent to the civil hospital mortuary and CCTV footage of the adjoining area was being scanned to get any clue in the case, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)