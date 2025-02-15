Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], February 15 (ANI): Airport Authority of India's (AAI) Airport Director Mohammad Arif confirmed the construction of a new terminal building of the Bagdogra airport by March 2027.

The Airport Director stated that the new terminal building would be around 70,400 square meters and 50,000 square meters will be added in the second phase.

"A new terminal building is coming up, which means the existing airport will remain in its present form ... we are expecting to meet the set deadline in March 2027. All together the project value is Rs 1,560 crore and the tender will be awarded in two sides... the second tender will focus on air side infrastructure..." he said speaking to ANI.

"The agency-in-charge has mobilized all their resources, the excavation work of the airport is currently ongoing and workers are doing their best...Apart from this existing terminal building, we are coming up with an entirely new terminal building, which will be the terminal building area will be around 70,400 square meters in phase one and subsequently, 50,000 square meters area will be added in the second phase..." he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Darjeeling MP Raju Bista congratulated the government on the new terminal and said that it would be 10 times bigger than the current terminal.

Speaking to ANI, Bista said "I want to congratulate the government on the new terminal. The government has approved Rs 16 crore for the same and the new terminal will be 10 times bigger than the current one. In the future, we are expecting this terminal to make the international and national flights more frequent here..."

On October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the development of the new terminal building and allied works of the Bagdogra Airport, Varanasi Airport, New Civil Enclave of Agra, Darbhanga, and inaugurated New Airports at Rewa, Sarsawa and Ambikapur on October 20 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, as per a release. (ANI)

