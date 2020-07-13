Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): Nearly 45 days since the blowout erupted in Baghjan oil well in Assam, Oil India Limited (OIL) has estimated the cumulative production losses up to today due to the blockade as being 11,764 MT crude oil and 20.47 MMSCM of natural gas.

"Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 452 MT of Crude Oil and 1.57 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on July 12. Operations were disrupted in 11 oil wells and 5 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since May 27, 2020, due to bandhs and blockades is 11,764 MT crude oil and 20.47 MMSCM of natural gas," an OIL statement read.

"Blockade still continues at Baghjan EPS since afternoon hours of July 7, 2020, and 12 oil wells connected to the EPS are still shut-in resulting in loss 2,564 MT of crude oil and 8.5 MMSCM of natural gas in last 6 days," the statement further read.

Despite the area near Baghjan, Tinsukia being severely hit by floods, the Environmental Resources Management (ERM) team conducted an ecological survey in Dhelakhat tea garden and in Motapung village on Sunday.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) team collected samples for monitoring of air quality and noise level for analysis yesterday.

The TERI team informed that fresh flood and incessant rain are hampering the site preparation activities of the bioremediation process of affected areas. Biomaterial for bioremediation process received and application of the same will be started once water level recedes in affected areas.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST) conducted a seismological study whereby recording is in progress for seismological study in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well.

"Oil India Limited (OIL) technical teams worked overnight on war-footing to restore severely damaged site conditions by repairing/laying Porta Deck Mat and checked/tested/serviced all pumps/equipment/auxiliaries to make them ready for resuming debris removal operation from today morning. Alert and ONGC & OIL's technical teams are at the site and debris removal job has already started today," a statement issued by OIL read.

The water level started receding at pump station number 1 at Dangori river bank while pump station number 2 is still submerged in water.

The survey job for assessment of damage for compensation in Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle couldn't be carried out yesterday. The total number of families surveyed until July 12 is 1,285. (ANI)

