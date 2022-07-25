Bengaluru, July 25 (PTI) The highest ranking officer accused in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, ADGP Amrit Paul (IPS) has been denied bail by the I Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Ranjitsinh Disale, Recipient of Global Teacher Award, Chosen for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam 'Pride of India' Award 2022.

Magistrate Anand T Chauhan rejected the bail plea as the investigation is still being conducted in a scam, where grave allegations have been made. Paul was ADGP (Recruitment) and is the 35th accused in the case.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Grand Festivities To Be Organized on Occasion of 'Hareli', CM Bhupesh Baghel To Interact With Farmers.

Special public prosecutor in the case, advocate P Prasanna Kumar had argued that the IPS officer has committed a serious crime and releasing the senior officer on bail would send out a wrong signal.

Allegations of bribe and tampering of answer sheets in the recruitment of 542 PSIs has led to the cancellation of the exams. Several candidates and police officers are arrested in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)