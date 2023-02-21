Ranchi, Feb 21 (PTI) The High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday rejected the bail application of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal's chartered accountant Suman Kumar Singh in a case of money laundering.

Justice Gautam Choudhary who had reserved the order on his bail plea on February 14 rejected it on Tuesday.

Singh was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate with Rs 19.31 crore in cash from his office and residence in May last year and has been in custody since then.

Former Mines Secretary Pooja Singhal was a client of Singh who looked after her financial portfolio as a chartered accountant.

The Supreme Court on February 10 had granted interim bail for a period of two months to Singhal in the money laundering case to enable her to look after her ailing daughter.

Singhal has been in custody since May 11, 2022, after raids were conducted at properties linked to her.

The ED has said it seized more than Rs 36 crore in cash linked to alleged illegal mining during investigations in two money laundering cases.

