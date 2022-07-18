Saharanpur (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) A Bajrang Dal activist was on Monday attacked by some unidentified men while he was on his way to pick his son up from school, police said.

The incident took place in Datauli Ranghad village, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

He said Prashant Saini was attacked by five-six men.

The activist's brother Rahul tried to intervene and was attacked too, the official said.

Saini was rushed to the district hospital and an FIR registered against unidentified people, he said.

Kumar said the police are going through CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

