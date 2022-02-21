Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday termed the death of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga as a 'conspiracy' and said that if necessary, the probe in the matter can be handed over to the National Investigation Team.

"Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered yesterday. I think it's a conspiracy. He has been murdered under a conspiracy," said Ravi.

Also Read | LIC IPO: Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Policyholders Also Eligible for ‘Quota Benefits’.

"A serious inquiry should be conducted. If needed, the case should be handed over to NIA," he added.

Further, with a concern to avoid any unfortunate incident, BJP leader said "government should conduct a serious enquiry as the situation may trigger a reaction."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BSP Supremo Mayawati Says 'Backwards, Dalits Did Not Get Full Benefit of Reservation in BJP Govt'.

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm last night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)