New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The third day of 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025 was celebrated with the participation of Bal Mitras in 30 major cities across 30 States. Various activities were conducted across the country spreading the message of Jan Aushadhi to make the upcoming generation aware about the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), according to an official statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Through these activities children were made aware with the knowledge of quality generic medicines which are being sold through dedicated outlets called Jan Aushadhi Kendra. The children were also distributed nutraceutical products like Poshan. At the end of the program, sky lanterns and balloons were released in the air, as per the Ministry.

The statement added that, presently, more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country covering all the districts of the country. Under the scheme, the Government has set a target to open 25000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by 31st March, 2027 across the country.

At the initiative of the Prime Minister, the 7th of March is celebrated every year as "Jan Aushadhi Diwas" with a view to enhance awareness about the scheme and promote generic medicines. As in earlier years, week-long events have been planned at various locations across the country from the 1st to the 7th of March 2025.

