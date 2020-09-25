Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram [India] (ANI) September 25: Offering condolences on the death of legendary musician SP Balasubrahmanyam on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said it marked a major chink in the music industry, while his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan termed it as an "irreparable loss".

"Among South Indian film lovers, there is no one who does not enjoy the song 'Shankara nada sharira' from Shankarabharanam. It was that soulful voice that... etched S P Balasubrahmanyam... in the minds of the audience... He was a legend who used to mark his signature to each and every song he sang," said Vijayan, adding he would be remembered forever as the majesty of the music because of his unique melody.

Also Read | Mi 10T Series to Be Launched on September 30, 2020; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian music. No one can replace him. Condolences to the family members and the entire community," the CM further said.

Praying for his family and millions of fans, Yediyurappa remembered Balasubrahmanyam's special fondness for Kannadigas. (ANI)

Also Read | IPL Betting Rackets Busted in Kolkata, 9 Held, Rs 1.5 Lakh in Cash Seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)