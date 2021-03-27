Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): A Ram temple in Ayodhya has banned the offering of "charanamrit" to ramlala devotees amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Ayodhya Trust Member Dr Anil Mishra on Friday said that the arrangements are being made to make offerings in a packet and make it available to the devotees.

The ban on carrying offerings for Ram Lala will be continued, he added.

As the construction of the Ram Temple has started, the number of devotees of Ramlala has also been increased.

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had informed that the Samarpan (donation) amount collected through door-to-door drive for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya would cross Rs 2,500 crores after the final calculation. The secretary-general of the trust, Champat Rai had said that the temple will be ready in three years.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is entrusted with the task of the Ram temple construction in the holy city. (ANI)

