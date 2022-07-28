Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Thursday announced the opening of its first currency chest in Deedargunj in Bihar capital Patna.

This will help the private lender manage cash for its branches and ATMs there.

Also Read | Snake in Trivandrum-Nizamuddin Express Train Creates Panic Among Passengers.

This currency chest will also help its customers, micro, small, medium enterprises and small traders with supply of currency notes to the bank branches and the ATMs as and when required, the lender said in a statement.

As Patna sees a lot of cash transactions on a daily basis, the chest will also benefit the bank branches with storage, it said.

Also Read | Mother Being Natural Guardian of Child Has Right to Decide Surname After Father’s Demise, Says Supreme Court.

Bandhan Bank MD and CEO C S Ghosh said, “I hope this will benefit all the customers directly or indirectly. The currency chest is one-step forward in enhancing customers' convenience in the banking services that we offer.”

The Kolkata-headquartered bank plans to open more than 530 new branches across the country in the current financial year.

The new branches will mainly be in the north, west and south of India.

The lender currently has a customer base of more than 2.69 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)