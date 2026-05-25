India News | Bandi Sanjay Files Rs 1 Crore Defamation Suit in Hyderabad Court Against Media Houses, Social Media Platforms over Bandi Bhageerath Case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has filed a defamation suit in a Hyderabad court against 23 defendants, including major television networks, digital platforms, YouTube channels and social media entities, alleging a sustained and malicious campaign to tarnish his reputation in connection with the Bandi Bhageerath case.

The suit names several Telugu News Chanels and social media platforms. The suit states that Kumar is seeking protection of his "constitutional right to reputation and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution of India."

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In the civil suit seeking declaration, permanent injunction, damages and compensation, Bandi Sanjay alleged that several media and social media platforms published and circulated "false, defamatory and misleading" content linking him to allegations involving his son in the ongoing case, despite him not being named as an accused in any FIR.

In the filing, Kumar claimed that his son had been subjected to alleged blackmail and pressure by the family of a minor girl with whom he was acquainted. The suit says Kumar's son filed a criminal complaint in Karimnagar, following which a counter-complaint was filed accusing him of harassment and offences under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

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According to the plaint, Bandi Sanjay stated that while his son has been named as Accused No. 1 in a case registered at Petbasheerabad police station, he himself has "no connection with the alleged incidents" beyond being the father of the accused. He contended that no allegations of criminal misconduct, interference in investigation or misuse of office have been levelled against him.

The Union Minister further alleged that the defendants ran a "coordinated and malicious campaign" through sensational headlines, misleading thumbnails, fabricated posts, videos and speculative commentary to falsely suggest that he was connected to, influencing, or shielding the alleged acts involving his son.

He claimed the continued circulation of such content online has caused "grave professional embarrassment, mental agony, humiliation and political harm," and damaged his reputation and public standing. The suit argues that the material remains accessible across digital platforms, resulting in continuing reputational injury.

Bandi Sanjay has sought damages of Rs 1 crore and a permanent injunction restraining the defendants, their affiliates and unidentified persons from publishing or circulating defamatory content against him. He has also sought court directions for the immediate takedown of the allegedly defamatory material and a John Doe injunction against unknown social media accounts and anonymous users posting similar content in the future.

In the filing, Bandi Sanjay maintained that the reports were published without verification or clarification from his side and accused the defendants of weaponising a private criminal dispute to politically target him and his family.

Meanwhile, in the case involving Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Sai Bhagirath, Pet Basheerabad Police has sought three days' custody of him for questioning in the POCSO case registered against him.

Bhagirath was earlier remanded to judicial custody till May 29. His counsel opposed the police custody plea and requested safeguards, including limiting interrogation hours and medical examination before and after questioning. After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order till May 26. (ANI)

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