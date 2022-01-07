Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Bandra Court on Friday remanded the two accused, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat to three-day police custody in the Bulli Bai app case.

The duo was brought to Mumbai through transit remand from Uttarakhand. Currently, they are lodged in Bandra police lockup.

The main conspirator and creator of 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app is Neeraj Bishnoi. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) team from Assam for the alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai case.

Several complaints were received by police stations in the country regarding the listing of Muslim women for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.

An engineering student from Bengaluru, a young girl from Uttarakhand, and one of her friends have also been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, informed police on Wednesday.

"Three people have been arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, including Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh. The third accused is Shweta's friend," said Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Vishal Kumar has been sent to police custody till January 10 by a Bandra court and Shweta Singh is on a transit remand. (ANI)

