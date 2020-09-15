Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) A Bangladeshi cattle smuggler, who was injured in firing by BSF, was apprehended from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the border guards said on Tuesday.

During a routine search in Tentulberia near the Ichhamati river on Monday night, BSF personnel found that a gang of around 10 rustlers were taking a number of cattle towards the international border.

When challenged, the smugglers tried to attack the border guards with bamboo sticks and sharp weapons, a BSF statement said here.

BSF personnel then fired and one of them was injured.

The person, a resident of Satkhira in Bangladesh, was apprehended.

Other members of the gang, however, managed to flee and the border guards rescued one cattle head, the statement said.

The injured Bangladeshi was taken to the sub- divisional hospital in Bangaon and handed over to the police. PTI dc

