India News | Bangladeshi Cattle Smuggler Killed by BSF at Indo-Bangla Border

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) A Bangladeshi cattle smuggler was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Indo-Bangla border in Malda district of West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.

According to BSF officials, the smuggler has been identified as Sheikh Ibrahim, 25, a resident of Rajshahi district of Bangladesh.

The incident happened in Habibpur area of the district on Monday when a few smugglers from Bangladesh were trying to smuggle cattle from India, a senior BSF official of the South Bengal Frontier said.

When a BSF patrol party spotted them, they attacked the patrol party, following which the BSF jawans retaliated, resulting in the death of one of the smugglers, he said.

The body was sent to Malda Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

