Pilibhit (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A Bangladeshi Hindu couple and their four-year-old child have been detained by police here for allegedly entering the country illegally via Nepal on Wednesday, an officer said.

The couple arrived in Nepal on January 28 with visas valid until February 10, he added.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Fate of 699 Candidates Sealed As Voting for Polls Ends; Results on February 8.

They then crossed into India and sought shelter in Gabhiya Saharai village, a Terai region settlement known for housing displaced Bengali families, local officials said.

According to Ashok Pal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Madhotanda police station, the family's movements over the past week are being investigated and they were detained following input from intelligence agencies.

Also Read | Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: Most Exit Polls Predict Edge for BJP Over Ruling AAP in Assembly Elections, No Gain for Congress.

The couple told police that they fled Bangladesh due to increased persecution of minorities after a change in government.

They connected with members of the Bengali community in Nepal before crossing into India and local villagers provided them with shelter.

The Gabhiya village area has a history of accommodating displaced Bengali families, particularly those who arrived from East Pakistan between 1965 and 1971.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)