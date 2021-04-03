Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) A Bangladeshi national was arrested by Kolkata Police on Saturday for illegally entering Indian territory and staying without valid permission, an officer said.

The man in his early 20s, identified as Rubel, a resident of Dhaka requested the policemen at the gates of Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lalbazar on Saturday morning for financial assistance to return to Bangladesh, the officer said.

"The man admitted of entering the Indian land illegally and reaching the city to get a job here almost a month back. But he could not manage a job and eventually spent all the money he had with him. This morning he came to Lalbazar and asked for financial help to return home, when we detained him and then arrested," he said.

Initial probe revealed that Rubel, along with a few other friends had crossed the border and entered India in the final weeks of February and reached the city, the officer said.

"He lost touch with his friends soon after entering India. He kept his search for a job but eventually spent all his money staying at hotels. He said that he had hidden his identity to be a Bangladeshi while applying for jobs. Today, he surrendered. We are probing into the matter," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)