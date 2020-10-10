Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI): A Bangladeshi woman has been arrested for luring woman from her country and forcing them into prostitution here, police said on Saturday.

Her Indian husband has also been arrested. He has been accused of getting her an Indian voter identity card on a fictitious name and a similar card for her son in his original name by furnishing fraudulent documents, the police said.

The woman, who has been illegally residing in Hyderabad for over a decade now, got married in her country about 22 years ago and has a boy child. However, she was abandoned by her husband, the police said in a press release.

She reached Kolkata by bus 14 years ago after coming into contact with a woman.

From Kolkata, she came to Hyderabad and illegally stayed in a beauty parlour run by the woman for three years without any permit visa, the release said.

At that time, she got acquainted with a man from Telangana and married him. In 2017, her husband managed to get her an Indian photo voter identity card on a fictitious name and an Indian photo voter identity card for her son in his original name by furnishing fraudulent documents, it said.

The woman chose to earn money easily and started getting women from Bangladesh and luring them into prostitution, the release said.

In 2015, she, along with a man, brought two girls from Bangladesh without any valid documents for engaging them in prostitution. She was arrested then, along with others, and sent to jail.

However, there was no change in her behaviour after her release from jail in 2017. She again indulged in prostitution and a case was registered against her. A court sent her to a Home run by an NGO.

At that time, she concealed her original identity and gave a fictitious name, the release said.

The arrests were made on Friday following a tip-off by the in-charge of the NGO, it said.

The womans husband from Telangana knew about her nationality and other details, it said.

The duo was sent to judicial custody following their arrest, the release added.

