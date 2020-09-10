New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old bank agent was arrested for making fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 69,000 using a customer's credit card details which he obtained by secretly installing a remote access app on his mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh Okheda, who hails from Beldadi in Nepal. He was arrested from Baprola Vihar in southwest Delhi, they said.

The police said a probe was initiated in March after a complaint was received from one Rajesh Rajput.

According to the complainant, some unknown person made fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 69,334 using his credit card. However, he had not shared his banking-related information with anyone.

Based on his complaint, a case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Delhi Cantt police station and an investigation was taken up, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya.

The transaction details were sought from the complainant's bank and it was found that the transactions were done through Paytm and Mobikwik. Further, the withdrawn amount was transferred to the bank account of the accused, he said.

The accused had also used the amount to recharge a few mobile numbers, he said.

It was learnt that Okheda kept changing his address in Delhi. He was arrested from his residence here in Baprola Vihar using technical surveillance and a tip-off from a secret informer, Arya said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that in February-March 2020, he had facilitated issuance of the credit card of a private bank to the complainant. During the process, he installed a remote access app onto the complainant's mobile phone. Later, he sought details using the app and made transactions from the complainant's bank account, the officer said.

Two mobile phones, credit and debit cards, Aadhaar and PAN cards used to open bank accounts were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.

