India News | Bank Mitra Stages Robbery on Himself with Help of Aide, Arrested

Mathura (UP), May 28 (PTI) The Mathura police have arrested a banking associate (bank mitra) of Canara Bank for allegedly staging a robbery on himself with the help of his aide two days ago and siphoning off Rs 3,60,000 in order to repay his debt, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Bank mitra Madan Mohan and his aide Sumit, both residents of Kosikalan police station area in the western Uttar Pradesh district, were arrested within 36 hours of the alleged robbery being reported to the police, the officer said.

"It was a planned robbery staged by the complainant bank mitra himself in order to repay his debt," district police chief Gaurav Grover said.

Rs 1,50,000 cash have been recovered from the arrested persons, he said.

According to the complaint filed by the bank mitra on May 26, four people riding on two motorcycles robbed him of the money.

During investigation, the role of the bank mitra emerged and he was arrested.

Both the arrested persons have confessed to committing the crime, the police said.

