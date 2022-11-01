Hyderabad (Telangana) [India, November 1 (ANI): Bank of Baroda, one of India's leading banks, and Visa, the global leader in digital payments, on Monday announced the launch of two new premium Debit Cards for Bank of Baroda customers - bob World Opulence - a super-premium Visa Infinite Debit Card (Metal Edition) and bob World Sapphire - a Visa Signature Debit Card, informed officials.

The two debit card variants come packed with a best-in-class and powerful rewards proposition exclusively designed for the Bank's High Networth Individual (HNI) customer segment. The bob World Sapphire card will come in two sub-variants - bob World Sapphire (Male) and bob World Sapphire (Female), offering customised privileges to customers.

PV Sindhu, India's badminton icon and Bank of Baroda's brand endorser, unveiled the cards at the launch event.

Keeping in mind the tastes and preferences of its HNI customers, the Bank is offering customers a truly world-class shopping and lifestyle experience with a range of luxury brands. In addition, to add extra value, the Bank has gone a step further with the Signature card providing bespoke offers for its male and female customers.

"As our customers' requirements, preferences and aspirations evolve, so have our offerings. We are adding two premium debit card offerings to our portfolio and are pleased to enter into a collaboration with Visa for the launch of two high-end variants for our high net worth customers," said Executive Director, Bank of Baroda Joydeep Dutta Roy.

Executive Director, Bank of Baroda Joydeep Dutta Roy added that the customers have clear expectations and are looking for a differentiated and rewarding experience. The bob World Opulence - Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) and bob World Sapphire - Visa Signature range of debit cards promise to deliver that and more.

"The bob World Opulence - Infinite (Metal Edition) debit card is truly a status symbol, offering a world of lavish privileges and benefits combined with a distinctive card design. The bob World Sapphire card offers a signature experience with the Him and Her concept. We are delighted to launch these two new debit card variants, which our customers will truly value." said Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda Akhil Handa.

"Consumers today seek customised payment products that cater to their aspirations. We are delighted to partner with Bank of Baroda to launch premium debit cards for affluent customers on the Visa Infinite and Signature platforms. Designed for users whose buying preferences and aspirations are rapidly evolving, these cards provide convenience, security and seamless ease of use across digital payment channels. The differentiated proposition allows premium users to get the best of a compelling debit card tailored for their needs," said Group Country Manager India and South Asia, Visa Sandeep Ghosh.

According to the officials existing customers can apply for a bob World Opulence - Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) debit card or bob World Sapphire - Visa Signature debit card through any branch or the bob World mobile banking app. New customers can also apply for either of the debit cards by opening a Bank of Baroda savings account and then selecting their preferred card. (ANI)

