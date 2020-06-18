India News | Bank Robbery in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Two masked men on Wednesday looted Rs 5 lakh at gunpoint from the branch of a public sector bank in Mohali in Punjab, police said.

Both men asked one of the bank employees to hand over the cash at gunpoint, they said.

One of them was carrying a pistol, police said.

The CCTV installed in the branch captured the entire incident.

There was no security guard at the time of the incident at the bank branch, police said.

They said the matter is being investigated.

