New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Delhi Police has said in its First Information Report (FIR) related to 'Toolkit' case that the document was created with the aid of a banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice, to "disrupt the Republic Day ceremony and precipitate unlawful acts in the name of ongoing farmer protest".

It said that during social media monitoring, it had been found that SFJ was conspiring to disturb atmosphere on Republic Day in the guise of farmers' protest.

The FIR said that SFJ had also announced cash rewards for anyone hoisting a seditious flag at India Gate on January 26.

The banned terror outfit, through its multiple websites, had also made provocative and "seditious appeals" to people to file petitions in international forums such as the United Nations to fulfil their "seditious agenda" in the garb of farmers protest, they added.

"It has also been observed during social media monitoring that post large scale violence on January 26, perpetrated by agitators in the guise of tractor rally, there is a concerted and vicious campaign to spread hatred and disaffection to disrupt peace and tranquillity through fake news and manipulated social media posts using old videos and pictures," the FIR said.

It stated that fake news about mass resignations by police personnel was sought to be spread on social media in an "organised, concerted manner".

"During social media monitoring on February 2, it came to notice that a link of a Google Document that has been accidentally shared on Twitter contains a detailed plan of a large conspiracy to wage an economic social cultural and regional war against India, " the FIR said.

It referred to the contents of the google document.

"On January 26, a major day of globally coordinated actions show your support. Wherever you are either find protests happening in your city/state/country and participate in large or small numbers or organise one, the document stated. In addition to the options below, you are encouraged to organise solidarity protests either Indian embassies near your local government offices, While we are focusing on the January 26, you are encouraged to continue organising gatherings as and when possible for this is not going to end anytime soon," the FIR said, referring to 'toolkit'.

The FIR referred to document mentioning more ways to "participate" from February 21 to 26 and said it sought to encourage people to record videos and take pictures to support the protest and that the same would be shown to the protesters at the protest sites.

A section of the document titled "prior actions" urged people to do a number of things, including a "tweet storm" on January 23, physical actions near Indian embassies, government offices and others on January 26 and "watch out for (or) join the farmers march/parade, a first of its kind, into Delhi and back to the borders on January 26 among other things".

The FIR said that 'toolkit' was promoting campaign material by Poetic Justice Foundation, a Canada-based organization that openly and deliberately shared posts on social media "that tend to create disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will between different religious, racial language or regional groups or castes or communities".

While the original document accidentally shared on Twitter was removed, another modified document was shared as the 'updated toolkit' with similar intentions, the FIR stated.

It said the accidentally shared "confidential document" lists a "playbook of activities" that were to take place during the tractor march held on Republic Day and other protests in Delhi and NCR, the FIR reads.

The document contains a detailed plan by the title 'Global Day of Action Protesting for Farmers on India's Republic Day', the FIR said.

It noted that documents contained in both the 'toolkits' also have planned activities for February 4 and 5, 2021 in the form of a "twitter storm" as well as "on-ground action" on February 13 and 14.

It said there is a call for "economic warfare against India and certain Indian companies" and "their assets in India and outside are to be made targets for physical as well as coordinated actions".

There is also a call to protest specifically outside Indian embassies and target symbols linked to Indian culture such as Yoga and "chai", the FIR said.

It said that the documents specifically mention targeting certain regions of India to instigate "enmity and divide further" and noted that detailed plans had been made by conspirators to "instigate certain communities against one another".

It said secessionist banned organization SFJ had declared a reward of USD 250,000 "for waving a secessionist flag at the India Gate on Republic Day, 2021 which also contributed to the violence which happened as a result of the said tractor rally".

The rally, which was initially agreed to by the farmers' unions as a peaceful march, turned violent on January 26 as a result of the said instigation by elements behind this document and its toolkit, the FIR said.

The violent protesters not only caused grievous injuries to police personnel but also besieged the Red Fort and as a result, several FIRs were filed against them, it said.

"The secessionist organisations that strongly advocate the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan have not only been pushing its agenda in the garb of farmers protest but also instigating people by offering monetary rewards and circulating unlawful material on social media to cause violence that would undermine the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and would be detrimental to public order, the FIR said

It said that after violence that occurred on January 26, 2021, "various social media handles are being used to spread rumours and fake news videos to promote enmity between different groups wantonly," or to excite disaffection towards the central government.

"From the contents of the above-mentioned documents it is evident that there is a global conspiracy to bring or attempt to bring into hatred or contempt or excite or attempt to excite disaffection towards the government established by law in India as well as to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or between different groups and to wantonly give provocation with the intent to cause riots," the FIR said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)