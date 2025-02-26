New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj offered prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati at the Pracheen Shiv Temple at Connaught Palace on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Speaking with the media outside the temple, Bansuri Swaraj, extended her wishes to the people and urged them to take resolution to fulfil the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"I extend my wishes to everyone on the occasion of the holy festival of Mahashivratri. Today, I experienced amazing energy and peace at the Pracheen Shiv Mandir at of Connaught Palace. This festival of the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati signifies balance in nature. Let's take a resolution that with the patience of Lord Shiva and the grace of Goddess Parvati, we will dream of making a 'Viksit Bharat." Swaraj said.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extended her greetings to the people and expressed her prayers for the blessings of Lord Shiva and the progress of Delhi and the country.

"I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of MahaShivratri. I pray that the blessings of Bhole Nath stay with us and that Delhi and the country progress," CM Gupta told ANI.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal offered prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Khandelwal expressed his hope that Maha Shivratri would bring prosperity to people's lives and prayed for the country's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Today, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and I have offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple. I hope that Maha Shivratri brings prosperity to the lives of the people of the country. I have prayed to Lord Shiv that the country develops under the leadership of PM Modi," Khandelwal said.

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was reached Goddess Parvati's house with a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)

