New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Justice Vineet Saran, who retired as Supreme Court judge on Tuesday, has said that the bar and bench are two wheels of a chariot.

"It is said that Bar and the Bench are two wheels of the chariot, and the chariot generally talked about is one on which Lord Krishna and Arjun were there, where while Lord Krishna used to guide, Arjun used to fire. In the present scenario, it's the Bar which is Lord Krishna which guides Arjun, which is the Bench", he said at a farewell ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana praised Justice Vineet Saran describing him as "a man of the people".

CJI Ramana said Justice Vineet Saran is a compassionate person and people with genuine cause would never go empty-handed from his court. "Wherever he has gone, he has earned that reputation".

"Justice Saran is a compassionate person, conscious of social realities and people with genuine cause would never go empty from his court," he said.

"I was told that near last day of his (Justice Saran) working, some of the lawyers said you are a popular judge. Justice Saran said don't call me a popular judge but call me as a fair judge," he added.

CJI Ramana said that retirement means Justice Saran will get some freedom as a free citizen which he lost as a judge and can express his opinions freely.

Describing Justice Saran a close friend, the CJI said that they have been friends from 2002 onwards.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that during his tenure, Justice Saran has been a part of the Bench in 325 judgments, mostly constitutional bench judgments. (ANI)

