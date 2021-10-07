Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Thursday registered a case against the drivers of the bus and the truck following their collision in Barabanki in which 15 people died and 27 were injured.

A case has been registered under sections 279, 337, 338, 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra, Son of Minister Ajay Mishra, Summoned for Questioning.

The accident happened near the Baburi area in Barabanki.

District Administration, Barabanki said that the accident took place due to the sudden arrival of an animal in front of the bus. The double-decker bus was going from Delhi to Bahraich. There were around 90 passengers on the bus, most of the passengers were from Gonda and Bahraich.

Also Read | BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Examination Final Result Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

"The death of people in the road accident in district Barabanki is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

"Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)