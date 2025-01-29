New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer, who has been in Tihar Jail in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case, on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court for seeking interim bail to attend the Parliament's Budget session starting from January 31.

He is seeking interim bail from January 31 to April 5, aligning with the Parliament's session schedule. The first part of the Parliament's Budget session will begin on January 31, with the Union Budget scheduled for February 1, and will conclude on February 13. The second part of the session is set to commence on March 10 and will conclude on April 5, 2024.

His legal team confirmed that the High Court will hear his fresh interim bail plea along with his earlier pending plea on Thursday.

Recently, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the Engineer's plea which sought directions from the High Court to the trial court judge to expedite a decision on his pending regular bail application, or to adjudicate the matter.

Engineer has moved the High Court after Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh, the special judge assigned to NIA cases, declined to rule on his bail application on December 23. The judge stated that the court only had the authority to hear miscellaneous applications, not bail petitions.

Previously, the district judge returned the case to the ASJ court after a request from the ASJ for the matter to be transferred to a designated court for lawmakers, given Rashid Engineer's status as an MP.

This transfer request was made with the consent of both the accused and the prosecuting agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The district judge's decision came after noting that the issue of court jurisdiction was still pending before the Delhi High Court. Until the High Court rules on jurisdiction, the ASJ court will continue to hear the case.

Both Rashid's counsel and the NIA had agreed to keep the matter in the current court. In addition to the NIA's case, the special judge had suggested moving a related money laundering case and Rashid's regular bail application to the court designated for lawmakers.

Engineer Rashid, has recently surrendered at Tihar Jail after his interim bail expired. This is related to the 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case currently being investigated by the NIA.

Rashid was arrested in August 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). During his incarceration, he filed his nomination for the 2024 parliamentary elections from jail and won by a margin of 204,000 votes, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

In 2022, the NIA Court of Patiala House Court ordered the framing of charges against Rashid Engineer and several other key figures, including Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masrat Alam, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Avtar Ahmed Shah, Naeem Khan, and Bashir Ahmed Butt (also known as Peer Saifullah).

The charges are part of an ongoing investigation into terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleges that various militant organizations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and JKLF, collaborated with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, to orchestrate attacks on civilians and security forces in the region.

The NIA's investigation claims that in 1993, the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was formed to further separatist activities, with funding channelled through hawala and other covert methods. Hafiz Saeed, along with Hurriyat leaders, is accused of using these illicit funds to fuel unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting security forces, inciting violence, burning schools, and damaging public property.

The agency contends that these operations were designed to destabilise the region and promote terrorism under the guise of political resistance. (ANI)

