Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Bareilly has come a long way from being known as "Jhumka City" to a smart city in the last few years, thanks to the double engine government in the state.

Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs 1460 crore and addressing the Prabuddha Jan Sammelan, CM Yogi said that Bareilly is no longer known as a city where riots and subsequent curfews for months were a regular happening and live wires posed a threat to people's lives.

"Instead, it is developing into a smart city with smart roads and better air connectivity," he said.

Urging the gathering to become part of the government's mission to make Uttar Pradesh a number economy of the world and come up with novel investment ideas for Bareilly as the state was gearing up to host Global Investors Summit in February next year, the CM said that though the double engine government is committed to the development, a responsive local body is a must to carry out the Government's developmental projects on the ground, informed the government through a release on Wednesday.

CM Yogi remarked further "Prior to 2017, UP stood at the bottom in terms of implementation of all schemes, but today, the state is at the top in this regard. Basic amenities have improved in cities and we are working towards making all the cities of the state safe by working on providing the necessary infrastructure and having established law and order."

CM Yogi informed that under PM Awas Yojana 31,700 houses have been provided to the needy, including 17,700 in urban and 14000 in rural areas of Bareilly. He added that 29,000 street vendors have also availed of interest-free loans under PM Svanidhi Yojana.

CM Yogi also mentioned how smart cities played an essential role through Integrated Control and Command Centre in managing Covid-19. (ANI)

