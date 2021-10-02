Ananthnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): Barghshikha Bhavani temple at Mattan mountain ridge, Ananthnag has been desecrated and defiled by some miscreants, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.

According to the police, it was revealed by some sources that at around 2 pm on Saturday, some miscreants desecrated the Barghshikha Bhavani temple.

"After receiving the information, a case under sections 295,427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and investigation has been set into motion," stated the police.

"Considering the sensitivity of the case, a special investigation team was constituted by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ananthnag which was headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Ananthnag," stated further.

The police also informed that the investigation into the matter is underway and also urged the general public not to pay any heed to rumours. (ANI)

