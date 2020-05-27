India News | BBA Student Shot Dead by Friend in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, May 26 (PTI) An 18-year-old BBA student was shot dead allegedly by his friend in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Duhai village under Muradnagar police station limits and the main suspect, his father and two accomplices have been arrested, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.

The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered, Jadaun added.

Mukesh Sharma, who is father of deceased Mudit Sharma, told police that his son's friend Harsh Dagar took him to his residence and shot him, the officer said.

When Mukesh received information about the incident, he and his nephew Ankit rushed to Dagar's house and found Mudit lying in a pool of blood, Jadaun said.

Mudit was taken to a hospital in Ghaziabad city where the doctors declared him brought dead and later the body was sent for autopsy, the officer said.

Police have arrested Dagar, his father Yashpal alias Babli and two accomplices Ankur and Akshay for murder, hiding evidences, hatching conspiracy and giving shelter to the criminals, Jadaun said.

Two country-made pistols, 4 live cartridges and a car used in commission of crime have been recovered, the officer said.

Police are trying to unlock Mudit's mobile phone to scrutinize call details and chats so that cause of killing could be ascertained, Jadaun said.

Mukesh alleged that Dagar murdered his son because of jealousy, the officer added.

