Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday ordered the closure of meat shops in Bengaluru on August 30 on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

An order issued by the BBMP in Kannada, stated, "Meat shops will remain closed on Monday, 30th August on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami."

The BBMP has earlier too, on the occasion, issued public notices ordering a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat.

On Janmashtami, believers observe the day by keeping fast and praying at temples.

It is believed that Shri Krishna, who is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on Earth to restore peace and Dharma in the Dwapar Yuga. His birth is celebrated as Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashatami. Janmashtami is usually observed on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad. (ANI)

