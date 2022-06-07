New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The Bar Council of India Trust-Pearl First is going to inaugurate the India International University of Legal Education and Research in Goa on June 9.

The Chief Minister, Goa will inaugurate the new building of the University, which is situated at Upasnagar, Sancoale, beside Laxmi Bhawan, Airport Road, South Goa, Goa.

Supreme Court judges Justice B. R. Gavai, and Justice Surya Kant, who is the members will be the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour. Besides them, Justice M. M. Sundresh, Judge, Supreme Court of India will also grace the occasion.

Besides them, Justice M. S. Sonak, the Administrative Judge, and Goa the Advocate General Goa will also be there to grace the occasion and address the gathering.

Manan Kumar Mishra Chairman, Bar Council of India said that the India International University of Legal Education and Research at Goa will be one of its kind in the world. The international University is having statutory constituent, Visitor of the University is the Chief Justice of India and another two judges Supreme Court of India will be the Member Trustees.

The Mission of the Bar Council of India Trust behind the University is of making accomplished Advocates and Judges. Duel Programmes, World-class Faculties, collaboration with top Universities of the World as well as with the International Bar features and Universities would be the special features.

"The syllabus will cover all the latest and modern concepts of laws enabling the products to shine throughout the globe," BCI said in a statement

"This University will change the dimensions of Legal Education throughout the World," it added. (ANI)

