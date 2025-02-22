New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday expressed its gratitude to the Union Government.

In a statement, BCI announced that, in response to numerous suggestions and concerns raised by the legal community, the Ministry of Law and Justice has decided to conclude the consultation process and rework the revised draft of the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for further discussion.

Also Read | 'We Are Fully Prepared': Tejashwi Yadav Says 'RJD Fully Geared Up To Take On JDU and BJP in Upcoming Bihar Assembly Election'.

BCI said that the decision was officially communicated through a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Bar Council of India.

BCI has been in continuous dialogue with the Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, raising the legal fraternity's concerns, the statement read.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 3 Nepalese Nationals Killed, 7 Injured After SUV Collides With Tractor-Trolley on Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The Minister assured that all contentious issues would be thoroughly examined and appropriately addressed before finalizing the Bill.

He further reaffirmed that no provision would be enacted that undermines the autonomy, independence, and dignity of the legal profession.

The Bar Council of India appreciates the Government's proactive stance in addressing advocates' concerns nationwide.

This decision reflects the Government's willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue and ensure that reforms in legal education and practice align with advocates' interests.

In light of these positive developments, the BCI urges all Bar Associations and legal professionals to refrain from premature protests or strikes.

The Government has demonstrated a constructive and receptive approach, and the BCI remains resolute in ensuring that amendments to the Advocates Act, 1961 are made only after due consultation and in the best interests of the legal fraternity.

Moving forward, the Bar Council of India will continue its active engagement with the Government to ensure that all genuine concerns of the legal profession are addressed.

The BCI assures all advocates that their rights, privileges, and professional independence remain their top priority and will continue to safeguard the legal community's interests with utmost vigilance.

In view of the latest developments and the Government's stance, the Council requests all Bar Associations that have called for abstentions to resume court work from Monday, February 24, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)