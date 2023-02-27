Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Lauding the pace of development in Karnataka done by the double-engine government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that earlier the development in the state was limited to big cities but BJP government is working to take the development to the villages of Karnataka.

PM Modi was addressing a public rally in Shivamogga, Karnataka as he inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport and inaugurated various projects in the state.

"Be it a vehicle or the government... If a double engine is fitted, its speed increases manifold. Earlier, when the development of Karnataka was discussed, it was limited to the big cities, but our government is working to take the development to the villages of Karnataka, to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities," said PM Modi.

Comparing the transition of 'Air India' from the Congress rule to the BJP regime, PM Modi said that it was earlier known as a "loss-making business model", has now changed to displaying a "new capability of India".

"Before 2014, when Air India was discussed, it often used to be for negative news. During the Congres rule, Air India was known for scams, as a loss-incurring business model. Today, Air India is taking a new flight before the world in the form of India's new capability," said the PM.

Addressing the public rally, PM Modi said that the day is not far when people of India will travel in 'Make in India' passenger aircraft.

"In the time to come, thousands of aircraft will be needed in India...Right now, we might be importing these aircraft from abroad but the day is not far away when the people of India will travel in 'Make in India' passenger aircraft," he said.

He further compared the development done during the Congress rule and said that the latter never had thoughts that small towns should be connected with air connectivity.

"Small towns should also be connected with air connectivity, Congress never had such a thought. Today many small cities of the country have modern airports. You can imagine the speed at which the BJP government is working," said Modi.

"BJP government works for the welfare of the poor and empowerment of the women. Therefore, we tried to help them in every aspect," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said that Shivamogga is a land of nature, culture, and agriculture and new airport will open a new door of development for Shivamogga.

"In the aviation sector, there are going to be new possibilities. The expansion of air travel today is due to the policies and decisions of the BJP government. In 2014, the country only had 74 airports. In the last nine years, 74 new airports have been built," he said.

Mentioning the water supply project to be inaugurated, PM Modi said that the big campaign is going to make life easier to deliver 'water from the tap to every house'.

"Infrastructure with good connectivity is going to create new employment opportunities in this entire region. Today, a big campaign is going on to make life easier for the mothers and sisters of Shivamogga and this region. This is a campaign to deliver 'water from the tap to every house'.," he said.

PM Modi will inaugurate water supply projects worth Rs 2,500 crore at Shivamogga and Belagavi districts of Karnataka.

Implemented under the Centre's flagship 'Jal Jeevan Mission, the water supply projects will benefit more than 13 lakh people of the two districts. (ANI)

